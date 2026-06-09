SpaceX IPO demand running at $193 billion, twice oversubscribed: Sources

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Investor demand is still subject to change before the IPO prices later this week, sources cautioned.

NEW YORK - SpaceX has drawn investor demand of about US$150 billion ($193 billion) for its initial public offering (IPO), about double the US$75 billion it is seeking to raise, sources said.

An oversubscription rate of two times would be considered modest for most highly anticipated market flotations, but bankers and investors said that demand is impressive for the SpaceX offering since it is expected to be the largest IPO ever.

Investor demand is still subject to change before the IPO prices later this week, sources cautioned.

The sources added that some large institutional investors tend to submit orders late in IPO processes, and that current subscription figures reflect indications of interest rather than final allocations, which will be set at pricing.

Banks leading the IPO by Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company are expected to stop taking orders from institutional investors on June 10 after the market closes in New York at 4pm, other sources said.

Closing the order books gives banks time to gauge demand ahead of the listing and advise the company on pricing. SpaceX’s IPO is set to price on June 11 and trade on Nasdaq the following day under the symbol SPCX.

Retail investors can still submit orders for SpaceX shares on some platforms beyond the June 10 deadline. The company is reportedly allocating as much as 30 per cent of the offering to retail.

On June 9, Morgan Stanley is hosting about 300 institutional investors at the bank’s New York headquarters for meetings with SpaceX management including president Gwynne Shotwell and chief financial officer Bret Johnsen, a person familiar with the plans said.

SpaceX has disclosed new sources of revenue in recent weeks, emphasising its AI clout. On June 5, SpaceX announced a deal with Alphabet’s Google that would see the Gemini AI model maker pay US$920 million a month as part of a cloud services agreement set to run through 2029. It previously disclosed a similar pact with Anthropic. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG