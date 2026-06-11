SpaceX IPO said to be more than 4 times oversubscribed

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SpaceX's IPO is expected to raise about US$75 billion, making it the biggest ever.

NEW YORK - SpaceX’s initial public offering has attracted demand for more than four times the available shares, according to people familiar with the matter, ahead of the Elon Musk-led rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence firm stopping taking orders.

The banks are expected to stop taking orders from institutional investors after the market closes in New York at 4pm on June 10, people familiar with the matter have said.

SpaceX’s IPO is set to price June 11 and trade the following day. The company is offering 555.6 million shares at a fixed price of US$135 (S$174) each, which would raise about US$75 billion, and value it at about US$1.8 trillion.

Orders are still being taken and details could change, the people said. A representative for SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IPO is expected to rank as the biggest ever, topping Saudi Aramco’s US$29.4 billion debut in 2019. OpenAI, whose AI models compete with those from SpaceX’s xAI business, filed confidentially for a listing on June 8, following Anthropic PBC last week. Together with SpaceX, the three companies could add $3.6 trillion of market value to US exchanges, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the deal, with 18 other banks participating.

Shares in the company, which is formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp. will trade on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas under the symbol SPCX. BLOOMBERG