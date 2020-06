NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower on Thursday (June 4), ending a June rally after weekly labor data showed another spike in unemployment ahead of the official May jobs report.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average mustered a 0.1 per cent gain at 26,281.82.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 3,112.35, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.7 per cent to 9,615.81.