S&P, Nasdaq end at records on strong earnings

Traders work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the opening bell on July 25, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
12 min ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - Major US indices surged to records on Friday (July 26) following standout earnings from Google, Starbucks and others and as investors eyed an expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent to 3,025.98, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1 per cent to 8,330.36.

Both are new records, topping the prior all-time highs set on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2 per cent to 27,190.78, about 170 points shy of its own peak.

