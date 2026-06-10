S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as tech selling resumes, Trump vows to react to downed US helicopter

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Traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, on June 8.

Summarise

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes fell on June 9 as a rebound in technology shares faded and as President Donald Trump said the US must react to Iran’s shooting down of a US helicopter.

Trump wrote in a social media post that Iran had shot down the US Apache helicopter that was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz overnight, and vowed to respond, which added to doubts about prospects for a truce in the Middle East war.

The Cboe Volatility Index hit its highest level since April 7 during the session as stocks sold off.

Technology stocks resumed June 5’s selloff following a bounce on June 8. The S&P 500 tech index fell more than 4 per cent before paring losses. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index dropped as much as 8.6 per cent after rising 3 per cent in early trading.

“When the bounce ran its course this morning, the tape came for sale more broadly. There’s also a rotation going on... so part of it is more of a momentum unwind,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Russell 1000 value index outperformed the growth index.

Trump’s post also briefly “created another leg down,” O’Rourke said.

In addition, investors may be worried ahead of inflation data and a highly anticipated SpaceX IPO later this week.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 20.25 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 7,385.48 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 254.47 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 25,675.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.28 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 50,857.58.

Consumer price data for May could offer fresh clues on how the rise in energy prices, driven by the Iran war, is impacting inflation. The data is due on June 10.

SpaceX’s market debut on June 12 could also be a hurdle for US stocks as investors worry about possible overexuberance among high-growth technology stocks. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is aiming to raise US$75 billion (S$96 billion) and targeting a valuation of US$1.75 trillion, the most ever for an IPO.

Some strategists have said investors are potentially booking profits in the high-flying semiconductor stocks to make room for SpaceX in their portfolios.

Technology and AI-linked stocks sold off sharply on June 5 after Broadcom’s disappointing forecast fuelled concerns about high valuations in the sector, particularly in chipmakers, which have rallied sharply this year. The semiconductor index remains up more than 70 per cent for the year so far. REUTERS