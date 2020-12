NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks finished in record territory again on Tuesday (Dec 8) on enthusiasm over coronavirus vaccines and anticipation of stock offerings by Airbnb and DoorDash.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at all-time highs, with the S&P 500 up 0.3 per cent to 3,702.26 and the Nasdaq Composite Index up 0.5 per cent to 12,582.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.4 per cent to 30,173.88.