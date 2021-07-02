S&P 500 ends at another record ahead of June jobs report

NEW YORK (AFP) - The S&P 500 ended at a record for the sixth straight session on Thursday (July 1) as United States stocks continued to rally as the reopening accelerates and economic data generally improves.

All three major indexes finished higher to open the second half of this year following reports showing a drop in jobless claims and continued expansion of the manufacturing sector, albeit at a slower pace.

As the markets were closing, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its estimate for US growth this year to 7 per cent, saying the world's biggest economy had enjoyed a "remarkable recovery".

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 per cent to 34,633.53.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.5 per cent to 4,319.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced added 0.1 per cent at 14,522.38.

New applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to 364,000, the lowest since March 14 last year when the pandemic lockdowns began.

The report comes ahead of Friday's government jobs report for last month. Analysts expect the US added 725,000 jobs and that unemployment fell to 5.7 per cent from 5.8 per cent.

Analysts say a very strong jobs report on Friday could boost speculation the Federal Reserve will accelerate plans to tighten monetary policy.

Among individual companies, Walgreens Boots tumbled 7.4 per cent despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

Analysts said the drop likely reflects concerns about increased spending on technology and disappointment that the drugstore chain did not raise its forecast more.