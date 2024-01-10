S&P 500, Dow dip as yields move higher ahead of data

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials slipped on Jan 9, pressured by a modest rise in Treasury yields as investors assess the timing and size of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts in 2024 ahead of inflation data this week.

Expectations the central bank could begin cutting rates as soon as March have been slowly decreasing, with CME’s FedWatch Tool showing a 63.8 per cent chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) for the month, down from 79 per cent a week ago.

That has kept Treasury yields hovering near the 4 per cent mark, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield last up slightly at 4.01 per cent after reaching a high of 4.053 per cent in the session.

Investors are bracing this week for more Treasury supply and inflation data through the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI). Earnings season unofficially begins on Friday, with reports from banks such as JPMorgan.

“It’s all speculation on what the Fed may or may not do and the bond market clearly got ahead of itself in anticipating rate cuts starting in March,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

“The fed futures will move around based on earnings definitely and on the data. ... The market is just jumping one way or the other trying to get ahead of things if they occur.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.71 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 37,481.92; the S&P 500 lost 8.14 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 4,755.63; and the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.32 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 14,864.17.

Most of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, with energy the weakest with a decline of nearly 2 per cent. Tech was one of only three sectors in positive territory, with gains of about 0.3 per cent.

Stocks had rallied on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 scoring their first daily percentage climbs of more than 1 per cent since Dec. 21 and biggest one-day percentage advances since Nov. 14.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Monday stressed the need to keep monetary policy tight, while Fed Governor Michelle Bowman retreated from her persistently hawkish view and signaled a willingness to support eventual rate cuts as inflation eases.

Investors will parse Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr’s remarks for his perspectives on the policy outlook later on Tuesday.

Boeing weakened for a second straight session, down 1.3 per cent, as the US National Transportation Safety Board continued its probe into a recent mishap.

Juniper Networks surged 22.2 per cent after a source told Reuters that Hewlett Packard Enterprise was in talks to buy the networking product maker in a $13-billion deal. The server maker dropped 7.3 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.1-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.6-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 75 new highs and 71 new lows. REUTERS