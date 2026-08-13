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South Korea’s SK Shipping, H-Line swop tankers to create LNG giant

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The deal will turn SK Shipping into the world’s third-largest operator of LNG carriers and Asia’s biggest.

The deal will turn SK Shipping into the world’s third-largest operator of LNG carriers and Asia’s biggest.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – South Korean shipping companies SK Shipping and H-Line Shipping – both owned by private equity firm Hahn & Co – will swop tankers and contracts to create one of the world’s largest operators of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

SK Shipping will receive 16 LNG vessels and their long-term contracts from H-Line in exchange for 12 tankers, their contracts and about US$300 million (S$384 million) in cash, the buyout firm said in a statement on Aug 13. 

The deal will turn SK Shipping into what Hahn & Co described as the world’s third-largest operator of LNG carriers and Asia’s biggest, while H-Line will become a leading tanker and bulk-shipping company in the region.

The swop, part of a years-long effort to reshape South Korean shipping, also comes as months of conflict in the Persian Gulf upend the energy trade and create lucrative opportunities for shipowners, charterers and traders.

A large, consolidated fleet backed by long-term contracts can offer relatively predictable cash flows in an industry otherwise buffeted by sharp swings in freight rates. The swop will allow H-Line to benefit from “increased scale, operating efficiencies and capital” at a time of geopolitical uncertainty, Hahn & Co said.

Hahn & Co created H-Line in 2014 by acquiring Hanjin Shipping’s long-term dry-bulk operations. It added Hyundai Merchant Marine’s long-term dry-bulk business in 2016.

Hahn & Co then acquired about 80 per cent of SK Shipping from SK Group in 2018 and shifted the company away from speculative spot-market operations towards vessels backed by secured, long-term contracts. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.