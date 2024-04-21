Soup Holdings reports food safety lapses, intended summons from regulator

SINGAPORE - Soup Holdings reported five non-compliance cases of food safety regulations, and one incident of cockroaches being found at its Cafe O outlet that led to a letter of intended summons in 2023.

The unhygienic situation prompted a check by a shareholder on what the regulatory actions mean for the food and beverage player operating brands including Soup Restaurant.

Soup Holdings responded to the concern in a bourse filing on April 21, saying that the disclosure made in its recent annual report of the letter of intended summons indicates a breach of food safety regulations.

Soup Holdings pointed out that if a licensee accumulates 12 demerit points or more within 12 months, its licence would be suspended for two to four weeks or revoked by the Singapore Food Agency.

Soup Holdings said: “The outlet was not suspended from operating since we are within the 12-demerit-point allowance.”

In contrast, only one non-compliance case and no letter of intended summons were reported in 2022.

Having contracted vendors to take corrective measures, including intensified pest extermination at all outlets, the issue was resolved and has not recurred since, Soup Holdings said.

The counter closed at 8.8 cents on April 19, down 3.3 per cent or 0.3 cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES