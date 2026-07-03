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Soon Su Lin to step down as Frasers Property Singapore CEO; Tan Wee Hsien named successor

Soon Su Lin will continue to serve as a director on the boards of One Bangkok Co and Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management.

SINGAPORE – Soon Su Lin will step down as the chief executive officer of Frasers Property Singapore on Oct 1 and transition to a group advisory role, the property group announced in a bourse filing on July 3.

She will be succeeded by Tan Wee Hsien, 55, who will join the company as CEO-designate on Sept 8.

Following this planned succession process, Soon, 66, will serve as an adviser to support group CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi.

While relinquishing her role as the head of the Singapore business, she will continue to serve as a director on the boards of One Bangkok Co and Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management, which manages Frasers Centrepoint Trust.

Soon has been with the Frasers Property Group for over nine years and has led the Singapore operations since 2022.

Incoming CEO Tan will bring three decades of Asia-Pacific real estate experience to the role.

Tan is currently with CapitaLand Development, where he is the CEO for Vietnam and International.

Based in Singapore, he will report to Sirivadhanabhakdi and oversee the strategic direction, investments, operations and development management of Frasers Property’s retail, commercial, residential and mixed-use portfolio in Singapore.

Shares of Frasers Property closed up one cent or 0.9 per cent higher at $1.07 on July 2. THE BUSINESS TIMES