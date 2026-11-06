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Sony rewinds to the Walkman era with US$60 wired headphones

The US$60 (S$77) MDR-3R is inspired by the pair that Sony shipped alongside the original Walkman in 1979.

TOKYO – Sony Group introduced an inexpensive pair of wired headphones, joining a growing trend in what it called “a nod to both the ’80s Walkman era and today’s retro tech revival”.

The US$60 (S$77) MDR-3R is inspired by the pair that Sony shipped alongside the original Walkman in 1979, but the new set has been modernised with a USB-C connector, built-in microphone for voice calls and an in-line remote.

The headphones maintain the same 23mm driver units as their vintage counterpart to produce similar sound quality, the company said in a statement.

Sony did, however, make “subtle refinements” to better reflect modern listening preferences.

Sony is also releasing a more expensive US$80 model as a tie-in with Netflix’s Stranger Things series, which includes custom packaging, the show’s name engraved on the hardware, and red and black earpads.

The standard version comes with both blue and orange earpads.

Netflix will be selling the special edition along with Sony and Amazon.com, while the regular headphones can be purchased from Sony, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.

Wired earbuds, led by Apple’s US$19 EarPods, are enjoying a resurgence in popularity among consumers who do not want to fuss with recharging batteries – or who keep them handy as a backup pair.

The direct wired connection also tends to make people sound clearer on voice calls or when recording videos on their smartphone.

Bose recently introduced its own wired earbuds that have frequently sold out since their debut.

Bose’s US$99 pair features active noise cancellation, but since the MDR-3R are a nostalgia play for a product launched 47 years ago, it is no surprise that Sony’s headphones lack that feature.

Sony is instead touting a lightweight design that it says is optimal for extended listening. BLOOMBERG