The food delivery war rages on even as some players have been forced out of the industry due to high logistics costs and thin margins.
At least three out of 10 new platforms that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic have bowed out.
The food delivery war rages on even as some players have been forced out of the industry due to high logistics costs and thin margins.
At least three out of 10 new platforms that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic have bowed out.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 04, 2022, with the headline Some forced to drop out as war of food delivery players here intensifies. Subscribe