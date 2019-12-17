SoftBank's China strategy wobbles as key bets disappoint

HONG KONG • For SoftBank Group, fintech firm OneConnect's initial public offering (IPO) should have been vindication of an aggressive China investing strategy.

Instead, embarrassed bankers had to slash the offering size and cut its price as investors baulked at a business model seen as too reliant on majority owner Ping An Insurance. The IPO valued OneConnect at US$3.7 billion (S$5 billion), about half its worth last year when SoftBank's Vision Fund invested US$100 million, and its stock finished flat in its debut last Friday.

OneConnect is just one of many China bets placed by the Japanese investment giant or its massive Vision Fund that have run into trouble. That has added to global woes for SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son, under fire for bad judgment and insufficient due diligence, exemplified by US start-up WeWork's disastrous IPO attempt and subsequent bailout.

In ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance's 2017 IPO, for example, SoftBank ploughed in US$550 million as a cornerstone investor. But the deal was seen as overvalued and now trades at half its IPO price.

Its unlisted portfolio has also had problems. The Vision Fund in February invested US$1.5 billion in Guazi.com, valuing the second-hand car dealing platform at more than US$9 billion. But a US$500 million funding round for Guazi.com in the first half of the year failed to get off the ground, people with knowledge of the fund raising said.

The people, who were not authorised to speak to media, said potential investors thought it was too pricey and were put off by its lack of profits in a sector where sales have been declining.

Guazi.com said talks for new funds were advanced, investors included Vision Fund and other institutions, and that it expected to be profitable in the fourth quarter.

In fairness to SoftBank, many China IPOs have stumbled, hurt by a slowdown in economic growth and trade tensions with the United States.

But investors and some bankers looking at China-related deals say SoftBank's involvement, once a sign of promising prospects, was now viewed as a red flag that a company was likely overvalued.

"SoftBank has become a signal that the market has peaked," said one person involved in the OneConnect IPO.

SoftBank declined to comment on its investments in Chinese companies for this article.

Other big bets like TikTok owner ByteDance and artificial intelligence (AI) firm SenseTime are threatened by the fallout from the US-China trade conflict. The Vision Fund has invested roughly US$1 billion in both, sources have said.

ByteDance is entangled in a US national security review over how it handles US customer data. SenseTime in October was added to the US "entity list" that bars it from buying US components without US government approval, over its alleged involvement in human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

SenseTime has countered that it abides by all relevant laws of jurisdictions in which its operates and that it has been actively developing an AI code of ethics.

Ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, one of SoftBank's biggest China bets with US$11.8 billion invested, appeared to have a bright future after US rival Uber traded its China business for a stake in Didi.

But the rape and a murder of a Didi passenger by her driver has dented the company's image, and its IPO timetable remains unclear after Uber valuations slid.

The Vision Fund opened a China office this year led by former Silver Lake managing director Eric Chen. Two sources familiar with the operation told Reuters that the pace of hiring for the China team has been slow, though SoftBank says the team has grown since March to include 20 investment professionals.

One source said Mr Chen had scaled back the size of the deals he was looking at, now focusing on investments of around US$50 million compared with those of US$200 million to US$300 million.

It is all a far cry from just two years ago, when SoftBank and Vision Fund were ramping up. Mr Son had made a killing with an early investment in Alibaba - a stake now worth US$140 billion - and the China tech business was booming.

Then, Mr Son's penchant for splashy cheques to help start-ups grow fast and quickly vanquish rivals was in full force - as evidenced by a meeting with Chinese online medical platform Ping An Good Doctor in late 2017 to discuss pre-IPO fund raising.

"How much do you want to raise in the pre-IPO round and via IPO?" Mr Son asked Good Doctor CEO Wang Tao, according to sources. Mr Wang said it would be US$300 million and US$1 billion respectively.

"How about I give you US$1 billion and you drop the listing plans?" Mr Son said. Mr Wang decided not to take him up on the US$1 billion, receiving instead US$400 million from Vision Fund in a pre-IPO round before listing in Hong Kong last year.

In contrast to some of SoftBank's other China investments, its stock has made progress after a rocky start, climbing and mostly staying above its IPO price since October.

REUTERS