SoftBank's annual profit hits $61b - highest for a Japanese company

TOKYO • Investment giant SoftBank Group yesterday reported an annual net profit of US$45.8 billion (S$61 billion), the best ever for a Japanese company, reaping the rewards of tech share rallies to recover from last year's record loss.

The telecoms firm-turned-investment behemoth has poured money into some of Silicon Valley's biggest names and hottest new ventures, from artificial intelligence to biotech, through its US$100 billion Vision Fund.

SoftBank reported a 4.027 trillion yen (S$49.2 billion) fourth-quarter profit at its Vision Fund unit after booking a gain on investment in e-commerce firm Coupang, underscoring its recovery a year after a record loss.

"It's clearly validation of Masa's thesis," Mr Navneet Govil, Vision Fund's chief financial officer, told Reuters, referring to Mr Masayoshi Son, the company's founder and chief executive officer.

"The technology sector, where the company focuses its investment strategies, has been positively impacted by the accelerated adoption of digital services to address the pandemic," SoftBank said in a statement.

"However, there is no guarantee that the current positive impact will be sustained in the light of uncertainties associated with the pandemic."

At 4.99 trillion yen, SoftBank's annual net profit exceeded its target and put it in the ranks of the world's most profitable companies.

In the previous fiscal year, SoftBank reported a net loss of 961.6 billion yen, a record loss for the company, as the start of the Covid-19 pandemic compounded woes caused by its investment in troubled office-sharing start-up WeWork.

But it quickly returned to profit as the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns worked largely in SoftBank's favour, with rising valuations for firms in its portfolio suited to the era.

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang in March raised more than US$4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) - making it the biggest listing in the United States so far this year, as people flocked to shop online during lockdowns.

The value of Vision Fund's stake in US food delivery app DoorDash also rose massively following its IPO in December last year.

Mr Son, Japan's richest person according to Forbes, in February hailed Vision Fund as a "goose that produces golden eggs".

Having transformed SoftBank into an investment giant, Mr Son has battled critics of his commitment to sometimes troubled start-ups, and brushed aside doubts over a massive asset sale programme.

Investors have expressed concern over whether Vision Fund can replicate its fourth-quarter performance.

Yet-to-list portfolio companies like ride-hailing firm Didi, TikTok owner ByteDance and truck service platform Full Truck Alliance have strong revenue growth, healthy market share and a clear path to profitability, Mr Govil said.

These companies are "sizeable investments with significant value to be unlocked", he added.

Much of Vision Fund's gain is on paper with the value of the portfolio locked up in the stock market amid concern over frothy valuations and a boom in special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs), which have drawn regulatory scrutiny.

Two of SoftBank's highest-profile bets - WeWork and ride-hailing firm Grab - have outlined plans to list via Spac mergers, while Vision Fund is reportedly in talks to use its own such vehicle to list portfolio company Mapbox.

The Grab deal offers further upside for Vision Fund should the transaction go through, Mr Govil said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE