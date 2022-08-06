SoftBank talent drain worsens, adding pressure on founder to deliver

LONDON • Mr Masayoshi Son is losing a growing number of top executives at SoftBank Group, putting more responsibility on the founder's shoulders just as the outlook for the Japanese conglomerate turns increasingly ominous.

Two more managing partners at the company's Vision Fund, Mr Yanni Pipilis and Mr Munish Varma, are leaving, Bloomberg News reported last week, bringing the number of top-level departures from the world's largest investment fund to at least 10 since March 2020.

Mr Rajeev Misra, the long-time head of the Vision Fund, is giving up most of his titles and responsibilities as he starts his own investment fund. Chief operating officer Marcelo Claure left earlier this year, while chief strategy officer Katsunori Sago resigned in 2021.

That leaves Mr Son increasingly on his own as he plots a new course for the company he founded 40 years ago. The 64-year-old is shifting focus away from the Vision Fund after steep losses and towards fresh opportunities, particularly British chip firm Arm, said people familiar with the matter.

He is planning to reposition the chip designer and cut costs to boost profits in order to increase its appeal as he prepares to take it public next year, said the people.

Mr Son has struggled to retain top executives ever since he began remaking his telecommunications conglomerate into an investment holding company five years ago.

As he set up the original US$100 billion (S$137.6 billion) Vision Fund in 2017, he declined to provide the kind of profit sharing or deal-by-deal "carry" that venture capital firms give partners to compensate for big winners. Losses at Vision Fund in recent years aggravated the problem, leaving little overall profit to entice top performers.

"Masa gets all the glory, the team behind him gets breadcrumbs," said Mr David Gibson, senior research analyst at MST Financial.

There has not been much glory for anyone since Mr Son repositioned his conglomerate into the world's biggest technology investor. It suffered missteps at portfolio companies like WeWork and Greensill, and a broad downturn in tech stocks that hit holdings such as Alibaba Group Holding and Coupang.

SoftBank is essentially back where it started in 2017. Its stock has averaged a 5.2 per cent return over the last five years, far short of Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 at 9 per cent and the Nasdaq's 16 per cent gain.

SoftBank is scheduled to report earnings next Monday, and it may report another loss after the 2.1 trillion yen (S$21.7 billion) in red ink from the last fiscal quarter, say analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence.

While top executives in Japan earn modest pay cheques by global standards, the finance industry's stars are among the highest paid in the world. Venture capital firms often allocate 20 per cent of their profits to partners, which can mean tens of millions of dollars apiece.

Mr Son's own compensation was 100 million yen in the most recent fiscal year, a mere US$733,000. Mr Misra earned US$8.4 million in the most recent year for which his compensation was disclosed, among the highest in Japan but far below that of successful global venture investors.

SoftBank's board has warned that the company is not doing enough to compete for talent.

Instead of boosting official remuneration, SoftBank has offered side deals for executives to enrich themselves, according to the people and company disclosures. These included huge loans to senior staff that often carried little downside for the borrowers.

Mr Misra, for example, borrowed US$463.5 million from SoftBank to invest in T-Mobile US, the telecoms firm that bought SoftBank's Sprint in 2020. Mr Claure borrowed US$515 million, company filings show. Both men made significant profits from their T-Mobile stakes.

An existing US$1.5 billion compensation pot for Vision Fund staff made its first payments last year, but the cash came too late to keep most of the fund's key staff, the people said.

The pay structure for the second Vision Fund - dependent on performance - was finalised early this year.

BLOOMBERG