SoftBank’s Arm targets $74 billion valuation in biggest IPO of the year

SAN FRANCISCO - SoftBank Group’s Arm Holdings is seeking a valuation of as much as US$54.5 billion (S$74 billion) in the chip designer’s long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), set to be the biggest in 2023.

The valuation that Arm is chasing though represents a climb-down from US$64 billion at which SoftBank in August acquired the 25 per cent stake it did not already own in the company.

Arm will offer 95.5 million American depositary shares for US$47 to US$51 each to raise as much as US$4.87 billion, the company said in a filing on Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Underwriters have the option of buying as many as seven million additional shares.

While Arm had previously aimed to raise US$8 billion to US$10 billion, that target was lowered at least in part because SoftBank decided to buy the 25 per cent stake held by its Vision Fund and then hold onto a larger portion of the shares in the company.

After the IPO, SoftBank will still control about 90 per cent of Arm’s shares, it said in the filing.

Even at the bottom of the share-sale range, the IPO would still be the world’s biggest in 2023, surpassing the US$4.37 billion listing by Johnson & Johnson consumer health spin-off Kenvue.

Arm’s listing could also be a catalyst for IPOs from dozens of tech start-ups and other companies whose plans to go public in the United States have been stuck during the deepest, longest listing trough since the financial crisis in 2009.

Online grocery-delivery firm Instacart, marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo, Vietnam-based Internet start-up VNG and footwear maker Birkenstock are among those that have either already filed for or are pursuing IPOs.

The company could still raise more or less money depending on investor demand on its roadshow.

The company is considering pricing its shares next Wednesday and the stock will start trading the next day.

Ten of Arm’s customers – including Apple, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet’s Google, Intel, MediaTek and TSMC Partners – have agreed to be cornerstone investors in the offering, expressing interest in buying as much as US$735 million of the shares.

Arm also has extended a long-term agreement with Apple so that the pact lasts beyond 2040, according to the filing.

The move will continue “our longstanding relationship of collaboration with Apple and Apple’s access to the Arm architecture”, the chip designer said.

The agreement represents a commitment to Arm by one of the biggest technology companies at a time when other customers are showing interest in a rival standard.

Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors and other chipmakers have been developing a technology called RISC-V that could reduce the industry’s reliance on Arm.

A successful debut by Arm would provide a windfall for SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, whose Vision Fund lost a record US$30 billion in 2022.

Arm’s target valuation reflects a belief that it will benefit from the stampede towards artificial intelligence chips and generative AI – an industry shift that has helped give Nvidia a US$1.2 trillion valuation.

Though Arm’s technology is used in almost every smartphone, it is not well-known among consumers.

Arm sells the blueprints needed to design microprocessors, and licenses technology known as instruction sets that dictate how software programs communicate with those chips.

The power efficiency of Arm’s technology helped make it ubiquitous on phones, where battery life is critical.

Mr Rene Haas, who took over as Arm’s chief executive in 2022, is working to expand beyond the smartphone market, which has stagnated in recent years.

He is setting his sights on more advanced computing, particularly the chips for data centres and AI applications. Processors for that market are among the most expensive – and profitable – in the industry.