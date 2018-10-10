SoftBank in talks to invest up to US$20b in co-working space start-up WeWork: Report

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - SoftBank Group is in talks to take a majority stake in WeWork Cos by investing between US$15 billion (S$20.72 billion) and US$20 billion in the co-working start-up, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Japanese conglomerate and its Vision Fund invested US$4.4 billion in WeWork last year and put in an additional US$1 billion in August in the form of a convertible note. WeWork's most recent fundraising round valued the company at about US$20 billion.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has been an outspoken supporter of WeWork since making his initial investment. He has encouraged his portfolio companies to use the company's space and floated the idea of moving SoftBank out of its own headquarters into WeWork space.

SoftBank wasn't immediately available for comment, while a spokesman for WeWork declined to comment. SoftBank shares have gained 20 per cent this year.