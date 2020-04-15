SoftBank forecasts record $18b loss as start-up bets backfire

TOKYO • SoftBank Group has forecast a record 1.35 trillion yen (S$17.8 billion) operating loss for the fiscal year ended last month, a sign of how badly chief executive Masayoshi Son's bets on technology start-ups have been battered in recent months.

The Japanese company expects to record a 1.8 trillion yen loss from its Vision Fund and a further 800 billion yen in losses from SoftBank's own investments.

It has written down the value of investments in companies, including office-rental start-up WeWork and satellite operator OneWeb, which filed for bankruptcy last month.

SoftBank's shares fell as much as 4.2 per cent to 4,025 yen in Tokyo yesterday.

Mr Son's conglomerate has taken one blow after another since the implosion of WeWork's initial public offering last year and SoftBank's subsequent bailout. It bet heavily on sharing-economy start-ups, which allow people to split the use of offices or cars, but those investments have been particularly hard hit as the coronavirus pandemic curbs unnecessary human interaction.

"This is looking more and more like the perfect storm for SoftBank," said Mr Justin Tang, head of Asian Research at United First Partners. "The question is whether there is more to come."

The Vision Fund probably wrote down about one trillion yen in assets in the March quarter, based on its earlier earnings reports. SoftBank did not detail all the start-ups that took hits.

Investors have become increasingly spooked about the stability of 62-year-old Mr Son's empire and its US$100 billion (S$141.7 billion) Vision Fund amid the outbreak. Shares tumbled at one point more than 50 per cent from their peak this year, and SoftBank's credit default swaps - the cost of insuring debt against default - spiked to their highest levels in about decade.

Mr Son has also drawn unusual pressure from some investors. The United States activist investor Elliott Management took a substantial stake in the company, advocating for changes in governance and investing practices.

The billionaire responded with a strategy to part with some of his precious holdings, unloading about US$41 billion in assets to buy back shares and pay off debts. SoftBank plans to sell about US$14 billion of shares in Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding as part of an effort, Bloomberg News has reported.

The Japanese company expects to record a 1.8 trillion yen loss from its Vision Fund and a further 800 billion yen in losses from SoftBank's own investments.

"This will only make asset sales even more urgent for SoftBank," said Mr Koji Hirai, the head of mergers and acquisitions at advisory firm Kachitas in Tokyo.

SoftBank's controversial accounting practices have aggravated the volatility of its earnings. The Vision Fund booked profits on start-ups as their valuations rose, even if the gains were only on paper and no shares were sold. WeWork and Oyo both contributed to profits early on in the fund's lifetime.

BLOOMBERG