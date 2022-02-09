SoftBank eyes Arm IPO after Nvidia gives up on acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO • Nvidia is abandoning its purchase of chip designer Arm from SoftBank Group, according to sources, bowing to regulatory opposition and ending what would have been the chip industry's largest deal.

SoftBank now plans to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of Arm, in lieu of the deal, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the move is not yet public.

The IPO is expected to happen in the fiscal year ending March 2023.

The Financial Times reported earlier that the transaction collapsed on Monday.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Nvidia was preparing to wind down the deal.

SoftBank and Arm are entitled to keep US$2 billion (S$2.68 billion) that Nvidia paid at signing, including a US$1.25 billion break-up fee.

Nvidia, Arm and SoftBank representatives declined to comment.

Nvidia announced the acquisition in September 2020, aiming to take control of chip technology that is used in everything from phones to factory equipment.

But the US$40 billion transaction faced opposition from the start.

Arm's own customers scorned the idea, and regulators vowed to give it close scrutiny.

The purchase was dealt its most severe blow when the United States Federal Trade Commission sued to block it in December last year, arguing that Nvidia would gain too much control over chip designs used by the world's biggest tech firms.

The agreement also needed approval in the European Union and China, as well as Britain, where Arm is based - none of which appeared poised to clear the transaction.