SoftBank eyes Arm IPO after Nvidia gives up on acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO • Nvidia is abandoning its purchase of chip designer Arm from SoftBank Group, according to sources, bowing to regulatory opposition and ending what would have been the chip industry's largest deal.
SoftBank now plans to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of Arm, in lieu of the deal, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the move is not yet public.
The IPO is expected to happen in the fiscal year ending March 2023.
The Financial Times reported earlier that the transaction collapsed on Monday.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that Nvidia was preparing to wind down the deal.
SoftBank and Arm are entitled to keep US$2 billion (S$2.68 billion) that Nvidia paid at signing, including a US$1.25 billion break-up fee.
Nvidia, Arm and SoftBank representatives declined to comment.
Nvidia announced the acquisition in September 2020, aiming to take control of chip technology that is used in everything from phones to factory equipment.
But the US$40 billion transaction faced opposition from the start.
Arm's own customers scorned the idea, and regulators vowed to give it close scrutiny.
The purchase was dealt its most severe blow when the United States Federal Trade Commission sued to block it in December last year, arguing that Nvidia would gain too much control over chip designs used by the world's biggest tech firms.
The agreement also needed approval in the European Union and China, as well as Britain, where Arm is based - none of which appeared poised to clear the transaction.
Arm's value has always been its neutrality, something that SoftBank, which does not compete with any of the firm's customers, was able to maintain.
When Nvidia announced the deal, concerns grew that either its value would be destroyed by the change in ownership or opposition would scuttle its chances of getting sign-off from governments around the world.
Bloomberg reported on Jan 25 that Nvidia was quietly preparing to abandon the purchase.
Still, some factions within the technology firm had hoped to press ahead with a regulatory fight to win approval.
SoftBank shares were little changed in Tokyo trading yesterday morning ahead of the company's earnings report.
Arm's designs and technology, which it licenses to companies that make their own chips, are the foundation of almost all of the world's smartphones. They are also making headway in personal computing, cars and data centres.
The troubled deal has not put much of a pall on Nvidia's stock. Even after a recent tumble, it is up more than 80 per cent in the past 12 months.
The company, which built its reputation making 3D graphics processors for video games, has been expanding into servers and other markets.
The failed deal also put a spotlight on tension between China and the US over chips.
The Asian nation is the biggest market for semiconductors, while America is home to the majority of the world's chip companies by revenue. That gave the two countries divergent interests in examining the Arm acquisition.
In the middle, Britain was faced with the possibility of its most famous technology asset shifting to US control.
Nvidia had promised to keep Arm's neutrality and pour in money.
With that prospect gone, Arm faces life back in the public markets, where its spending and priorities may face fresh challenges.
