SocGen product shorting SIA shares now worth zero

The value of some of the leveraged short positions in Singapore Airlines (SIA) was wiped out last Wednesday after the carrier's share price surged due to an adjustment for a rights issue of stock and convertible bonds.

A price movement of more than 20 per cent within 15 minutes led to one of Societe Generale's products shorting the stock - DLC SG5xShort SIA - losing all its value after an "airbag" mechanism was triggered, the French bank said last Friday.

Trading of the instrument has been permanently suspended.

SIA shares, adjusted for the company's rights issue, surged as much as 21 per cent last Wednesday.

With five times leverage on the daily performance of the underlying stock, the daily leverage certificate allows investors to make enhanced returns in a short period of time but with the risk of substantial losses if the shares move against the investor.

The trigger level for the SocGen product was $4.266792, based on a 15 per cent increase from a theoretical price of $3.71, adjusted for rights and convertible bonds.

The bank said that once the "airbag" mechanism is triggered, the certificate takes into account the highest price of the stock during the 15-minute period, which was $4.59 and represented a 23.7 per cent move from the adjusted close, thus resulting in it crashing to zero value.

The certificate will be delisted from the Singapore bourse at a later date.

