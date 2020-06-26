Snapchat parent set to open S'pore office this year

California-based Snap, which created multimedia messaging app Snapchat, is set to open a Singapore office later this year.

It is now monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and will accelerate plans to establish a local presence once the situation eases, it said yesterday.

Snap has made its first hire in Singapore with the appointment of Mr Anubhav Nayyar as director of South-east Asia market development. He will be part of the international markets team led by managing director Nana Murugesan.

Among other things, the team is responsible for Snap's growth strategy, expanding company operations in key global markets, driving cultural relevance, and building its community with a range of programmes and local partnerships, Snap said.

Prior to joining the company, Mr Nayyar spent seven years at calling and messaging app Viber, where he was the senior director and head of Asia-Pacific.

Snap said the South-east Asia region has "grown in importance for the company over the past 12 months" and the Singapore office will strengthen its support for brand advertising partners based in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this month, the company announced that Snapchat will deliver breaking news from partners such as The Washington Post, NBC News and ESPN.

Other updates on the app will include entertainment and wellness features.

