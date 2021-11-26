SMI Vantage soars on deal to buy crypto machines

SMI Vantage shares soared by more than 28 per cent when the market opened yesterday after the firm said it is acquiring 3,000 crypto mining machines from a wholly owned unit of Nasdaq-listed The9.

The stock retreated during the day but still closed up 8.7 per cent at 10 cents, with 33.5 million shares changing hands.

The deal amounts to 3.3 million yuan, or $705,000 according to the agreed exchange rate, and marks the Singapore-listed company's pivot into mining cryptocurrencies and operating other technology platforms.

SMI Vantage was known as Singapore Myanmar Investco, which operated a duty-free business in Myanmar. It changed its name last month and now says it is an investment and management company focused on "capitalising on strong trends in the new economy".

The purchase of the 3,000 mining rigs may be made either by a cash payment or by issuing 7.83 million of SMI Vantage's new ordinary shares at the issue price of nine cents a share, subject to shareholder approval.

This represents a 10 per cent discount to the volume weighted average price of 10 cents per SMI Vantage share for the last 30 full market days on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard.

The9, which is based in China, is also a substantial shareholder of SMI Vantage, with an 8.6 per cent deemed and direct stake comprising 44.3 million shares.

SMI Vantage and The9 also signed an agreement on Nov 17 to explore developing a non-fungible token (NFT) platform that publishes NFT listings. The deal is expected to be finalised in a few weeks, SMI Vantage said.

"SMI Vantage is working to democratise access to the new economy, whether through mining cryptocurrencies or access to NFT platforms," said Mr Mark Bedingham, its chief executive.

The company has been on the SGX watchlist since Dec 4, 2019. It has 36 months from that date to restore its financial health and meet necessary requirements, otherwise it could be delisted or have its shares suspended from trading.

SMI Vantage has already received delivery of the first 100 crypto mining machines, and they are currently being distributed to locations in South-east Asia, Mr Bedingham said.

He added that the company has an option to buy a further 2,000 machines.

In September, SMI Vantage and SGX-listed Malaysian property developer Hatten Land signed a memorandum of understanding to operate 2,000 crypto mining rigs at Hatten's mall properties in Melaka.

Like SMI Vantage, Hatten Land was among the SGX's top traded stocks yesterday.

The shares fell 3.2 per cent to 6.1 cents on trade of 40 million shares.