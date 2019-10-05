SMI can countersue Hyflux for $39m deposit, court rules

The High Court has ruled that SM Investments (SMI) can assert its counterclaim for a $38.9 million deposit against debt-laden Hyflux after a $530 million rescue deal was cancelled.

The debt-restructuring plan with Salim-Medco consortium SMI was aborted on April 4.

Hyflux, which is under court protection from its creditors, and SMI are now suing each other to claim a $38.9 million deposit lodged by SMI in an escrow account.

The ruling on Thursday stated that SMI cannot pursue the claim for damages and other reliefs without leave from the court if these claims go beyond "a purely defensive stance".

But it ruled that certain counterclaims could proceed even in the face of a moratorium, as it would be harmful to let a claim proceed but not a counterclaim on the same factual grounds.

Disallowing SMI from making a counterclaim would deprive it from either a defence or a reduction of the claim, and tilt the balance too far in favour of Hyflux, the court said.

"Since the defendants (SMI) have sought leave, and wish to pursue remedies going beyond a pure defence, leave is granted for them to assert and pursue the counterclaim, save that no execution of any judgement, including the release of funds or payment, is to occur without leave so long as the moratorium is in place."

The ruling also addressed the dispute regarding whether a letter issued by national water agency PUB satisfied a clause in the restructuring agreement.

This stated that PUB's consent for the change in control of Tuaspring, a unit of Hyflux that ran a desalination plant, has to be obtained.

Hyflux said it did satisfy the clause; SMI said it did not.

The court decided that the case should proceed to trial as answering this question on the clause alone would not help to solve the dispute over the repudiation of the restructuring agreement.

"In the present case, the clause in question is only one of several grounds invoked by the plaintiff (Hyflux) as the bases for its claim in repudiatory breach," it stated.

Hyflux had argued that the clause is only one out of five instances of repudiatory conduct, which in sum meant that SMI was wrong to repudiate the agreement. This, in turn, meant Hyflux was entitled to the $38.9 million escrow sum.

But SMI contends that the PUB letter simply did not amount to consent under the clause in the restructuring agreement, so it should be entitled to terminate the agreement.

The court decided that a full trial is needed to study the particular clause in the agreement and allow key witnesses to be cross-examined and all relevant evidence, including that of pre-contractual negotiations, looked at.