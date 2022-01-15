Smart, sustainable 79 Robinson Road offices launched

CapitaLand yesterday launched its landmark 29-storey Grade A office building, 79 Robinson Road, located in the heart of the Central Business District.

Built on the site of the former CPF Building, the prime office development comes with smart features such as a contactless lift system and is designed with sustainability in mind, boasting energy-saving features.

It is jointly owned by the Singapore property giant and its Japanese partners Mitsui & Co and Tokyo Tatemono and currently has about 93 per cent committed occupancy. Sixteen multinational companies in sectors such as banking, law, aviation and telecommunications have signed on as tenants. These include Allianz, BOC Aviation, EFG Bank and Howden Insurance.

An exclusive duplex office space on the 27th and 28th storeys, called The Sky Village, is occupied by Boston Consulting Group.

Tenants also have access to Bridge+, CapitaLand's flexible workspace and community platform that takes up 56,000 sq ft across three storeys.

Hot desks, private suites, meeting rooms and collaborative spaces have been available for rent since January last year. A flexi desk goes for $550 a month, and each desk within a private suite can be rented from $850 a month.

Event organisers that have pivoted to hybrid events can also use Bridge+ spaces, which offer live-streaming equipment.

With hybrid work arrangements becoming part of the new normal, developers and designers need to rethink how to build and design workplaces, such as providing more collaborative spaces, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who was the guest of honour at the launch.

"I am glad that 79 Robinson Road is well equipped with Bridge+… (which) integrates conventional office spaces and flexible spaces."

Mr Lee added that the ministry will study trends like working from home and how they may shape land use. It has also been engaging developers in conversations on the impact of hybrid work arrangements on development plans.

The building, which received the Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark Platinum award, was designed to achieve a lower carbon footprint.

For instance, double-glazed glass cuts down on outdoor heat permeating the interior spaces, reducing the need for air-conditioning. Lights adjust their intensity according to the amount of sunlight available.

Mr Lee added that the longer-term transformation of the built environment sector must be accelerated and more sustainable development must be pursued.

The building also has smart features such as facial recognition and QR code-activated turnstiles at its entry and exit points, which also activate the contactless lift system.

Construction for an underground pathway to Tanjong Pagar MRT station has begun.