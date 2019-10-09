Small cap index's top non-Reits averaged total return of 36.5%

The five best performing non-Reit (real estate investment trust) constituents of the FTSE ST Small Cap Index averaged a total return of 36.5 per cent in the year to date (YTD) as of Oct 4, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Monday evening.

In terms of YTD total return, the top five were Indofood Agri Resources (+71.7 per cent), Hi-P International (+33.8 per cent), QAF (+33.8 per cent), Hong Leong Asia (+23.5 per cent) and Koufu Group (+19.7 per cent). This brings their average one-year total return to 17 per cent.

These five stocks are categorised in the sectors of consumer staples (in the sub-segments of food manufacturing and restaurant operations), electronics manufacturing and construction machinery.

For Indofood Agri Resources, its parent Indofood Sukses Makmur has been acquiring shares of the subsidiary in the open market since its buyout offer lapsed in June, SGX noted.

The FTSE ST Small Cap Index has 49 constituents - comprising 20 Reits and 29 companies - with a combined market cap of about $37 billion, ranging from $45 million to nearly $3 billion, the bourse operator said.

In the YTD as of Oct 4, the index generated a total return of 7.2 per cent, higher than the total returns of 3.9 per cent and 5.8 per cent for the benchmark Straits Times Index and the broader FTSE ST All-Share Index respectively.