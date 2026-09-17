SK Hynix says exploring options after report of Intel tie-up

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SK Hynix says it had not made a decision about a deal with Intel.

SEOUL – SK Hynix said that it is exploring options to boost its global competitiveness after a report that it may team up with Intel to make semiconductors in the United States.

The South Korean memory chipmaker issued the statement after Reuters reported the company may potentially lease part of ‌Intel’s long-planned chipmaking facility in Ohio or form a venture with Intel and major cloud computing firms.

The memory chipmaker says it had not made a decision about a deal with Intel.

“We would like to clarify that nothing has been finalised regarding cooperation with any specific companies mentioned in the article or memory chip production in the United States,” the company said in its statement. “SK Hynix is exploring various options to strengthen its global competitiveness, but no specific plans or arrangements have been finalised at this time.”

Intel shares rose more than 3 per cent in pre-market trading on Sept 16, while SK Hynix’s US traded stock also gained about the same amount.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has urged SK Hynix and other Asian chipmakers expand memory chip production in the US to help address a global shortage.

Intel declined to comment on the Reuters report, but said it is committed to its Ohio investments. Bloomberg