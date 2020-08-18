Six S'pore firms in Forbes' list of top 200 small and medium-sized companies in region

SINGAPORE - Six Singapore companies, including the Singapore Exchange (SGX), made the Forbes list of the top 200 listed firms in Asia-Pacific with less than US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in sales this year.

The SGX topped the shortlist for the Republic, with US$666 million in sales, US$286 million in net income and a market value of US$6.3 billion, according to the list released on Tuesday (Aug 18).

The top performing firms in the region included China's AK Medical Holdings, Japan's BrainPad and Vietnam's Century Land.

The regional list was selected out of 18,000 companies and those shortlisted had "track records of exceptional corporate performance", Forbes said in a statement.

The list was based on the latest available full-year annual results as of July 7, and "does not fully reflect the impact from the global pandemic-led recession", the statement said.

Nevertheless, Forbes said, the shortlisted companies scored better than their competitors based on a mix of metrics, including their track record for debt and sales.

Another component that the assessors looked at was earnings-per-share growth, measured over both the most recent one- and three-year fiscal periods, as well as one- and five-year average returns on equity.

"In addition to these quantitative criteria, qualitative screens were also used, and companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues or legal troubles were excluded," Forbes said.

"The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region," it added.

The other five firms in Singapore that made it to the list are AEM Holdings, which designs and manufactures semiconductor test handlers; Eggriculture Foods; engineering services firm Khoon Group; Snack Empire; and Union Gas.

AEM Holdings has US$237 million in sales and a net income of US$39 million. Its market value is US$640 million.

Eggriculture Foods has US$34 million in sales and a net income of US$4 million. Its market value is US$8 million.

Khoon Group has US$36 million in sales and a net income of US$3 million. Its market value is US$48 million.

Snack Empire has US$18 million in sales and a net income of US$3 million. Its market value is US$23 million.

Union Gas has US$58 million in sales and a net income of $6 million. Its market value is US$48 million.