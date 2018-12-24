Singtel's Optus extends tie-up with fellow Australia telco Vocus Group

SINGAPORE - Singtel's wholly owned Australian telco Optus has signed a five-year extension of its partnership with fellow telco Vocus Group, offering access to the Optus 5G network and future technologies.

According to the Monday statement, the partnership puts Vocus in a position to grow its mobile customer base across its various brands and increase market share in enterprise and small-to-medium business segments.

Vocus's managing director and chief executive officer, Mr Kevin Russell, said: "Our new partnership with Optus gives Vocus security in the knowledge of our access to market-leading future technologies as well as the flexibility to put attractive mobile propositions in market in a timely manner."

Other key players in Australia's telecommunications space include Telstra and TPG Telecom, which is set to become Singapore's fourth telco.