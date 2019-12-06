Singtel veteran Allen Lew to take on new roles

Telco veteran Allen Lew, who is currently chief executive of Singtel's Australian subsidiary Optus, is moving next year to the newly created roles of CEO for group strategy and business development and country chief officer of Thailand.

He will be succeeded as Optus chief next April by deputy CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, who has been named CEO-designate of both Optus and Consumer Australia. She will also join the Singtel management committee, the Singapore telco said in an announcement yesterday.

Optus is Australia's second-largest telco and a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel.

Mr Lew will be based in Singapore and continue as chairman of the executive committee of Singtel's Thai associate, AIS.

He is a long-time employee of Singtel, having previously held a range of senior management roles, including CEO Singapore, since joining the company in 1980.

Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong said that Mr Lew's tenure at Optus, which he has headed since 2014, has made it the go-to operator in Australia for good connectivity, innovative services and content.

"Given the tremendous growth of digital services in Thailand and the strides taken by AIS to assert market leadership, he is best placed to help drive growth there, given his knowledge of the Thai market and expertise," Ms Chua added.

Choo Yun Ting