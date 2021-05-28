Singtel to unlock value of infrastructure assets

Singtel yesterday announced a strategic reset that includes unlocking the value of its infrastructure asset portfolio - which consists of towers, satellites, subsea cables and data centres - following a strategic review of its two key business units.

In a media call yesterday morning following its results release, Singtel group chief executive Yuen Kuan Moon said that the review of the telco's entire asset portfolio is done with the primary motives in mind: to bridge the valuation gap between individual assets and the integrated telco assets, as well as to monetise assets that are not aligned with, or may be less important to, the group's vision.

The telco has already begun a partial sale via auction of Optus' towers in Australia to maximise proceeds from the sale, said Singtel in its filing. It also said the group seeks to "more actively recycle" its assets.

But Mr Yuen noted in the call that "it's not just about selling" Optus' towers, but also about growing them.

He added: "While we are looking at divesting the towers, we are also looking at what is core and important to the operating company."

News of the strategic reset came on the same day Singtel reported a 92.7 per cent decline in second-half net profit to $91 million from $1.2 billion in the second half of FY2020.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the half year fell 12 per cent to $1.93 billion from $2.2 billion the previous year.

Group revenue for the half year ended March 31 was down 1 per cent year on year at $8.22 billion, from $8.28 billion previously.

The bottom-line drag came mainly from exceptional items of $809 million post-tax, which included non-cash impairment charges for the group's investments in Amobee and Trustwave, for which Singtel says a strategic review is under way.

The exceptional charges for H2 were lower than the $839 million Singtel said it was expecting in its profit warning issued earlier this month on May 14.

Singtel's Singapore consumer business recorded an 8.3 per cent decline year on year in operating revenue for the half year, mainly due to reduced roaming, pre-paid mobile and voice revenues. In the same period, its digital life's operating revenue fell 9.7 per cent year on year, owing to a reduction in Amobee's revenue and the deconsolidation of Hooq from March 1 last year.

For the full year, net profit fell 49 per cent year on year to $560 million from $1 billion previously. Ebitda fell 16 per cent to $3.83 billion from $4.54 billion for FY2020.

Group revenue declined 5 per cent year on year to $15.64 billion from $16.54 billion for FY2020.

As at March 31, the group's net debt to Ebitda stood at 2.2 times, up from 1.99 times in the previous year.

Singtel has proposed a final dividend per share of 2.4 cents - bringing its total dividend per share to 7.5 cents, amounting to about $1.23 billion.

This represents a payout ratio of 71 per cent of the group's underlying net profit for the year, which decreased 30 per cent to $1.73 billion from $2.46 billion for FY2020.

THE BUSINESS TIMES