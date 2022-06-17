Singtel to pay $330m to raise stake in Thai associate

Singtel proposed yesterday to raise its stake in Intouch Holdings to 24.99 per cent from 21.21 per cent by acquiring an additional 3.78 per cent stake from Temasek's wholly owned subsidiary Anderton Investments.

Singtel will pay $330 million in cash.

This represents a 5 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price for each Intouch share on the Stock Exchange of Thailand calculated for 20 trading days before the date of the share purchase agreement.

The $330 million consideration also represents about 2.04 per cent of Singtel and its subsidiaries' latest audited consolidated net tangible assets as at March 31.

Singtel plans to complete the transaction by the end of this month.

The Singapore telco is one of the two largest shareholders of Intouch, which is the parent company of Advanced Info Services (AIS), a regional associate of Singtel and Thailand's largest mobile phone network.

The largest shareholder is Thai-listed power producer Gulf Energy.

In 2006, former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra sold InTouch, then known as Shin Corp, to Temasek, setting off public criticism that led to his ousting in a coup.

Singtel group chief executive Yuen Kuan Moon said in a statement yesterday that the increased investment deepened the group's partnership with Gulf Energy and was part of Singtel's strategy of actively recycling capital to invest for growth and shareholder returns.

He noted that Intouch had been delivering good returns supported by consistently strong execution from AIS.

Appointed independent financial adviser Ernst & Young has given its opinion to Singtel's independent directors that the terms of the acquisition, as an interested person transaction, are on normal commercial terms and not prejudicial to the interests of Singtel and its minority shareholders.

Singtel shares closed down three cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $2.47 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES