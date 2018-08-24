Singtel shares surge on merger talks among Aussie rivals

Singtel shares yesterday surged as much as 7.5 per cent yesterday, the most since May 2009, after Vodafone Hutchison and TPG Telecom said they were in "exploratory" discussions for a potential merger.

A potential marriage between Singtel's two rivals in Australia could bring joy to South-east Asia's largest telco, analysts said, with Singtel facing less competition in Australia, where it generates over half of its revenue.

"If a deal does proceed, we believe it would be positive for Singtel's Australian business, Optus," Citigroup Global Markets analyst Arthur Pineda said in a note.

A deal would have also implications for Singtel's domestic market of Singapore as a TPG Telecom unit won the bid to become the city-state's fourth mobile-phone operator.

"We believe the implications for the Singapore mobile market are less clear-cut as there are no indications that TPG Telecom's aspirations are off the table," analyst Ramakrishna Maruvada of Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore wrote in a note. "However, the negotiations suggest rational, return-seeking behaviour on the part of TPG, which lowers the odds for an aggressive, disruptive market entry, in our view."

Maruvada upgraded Singtel to outperform from hold after news of the possible merger plans.

The Singapore carrier is also said to be examining a possible bid for Amaysim Australia.

Singtel shares yesterday ended 6.5 per cent higher at $3.28.

