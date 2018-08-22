Singtel sells $683m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon

Singtel has sold US$500 million (S$683 million) of 10-year senior unsecured bonds at a coupon of 3.875 per cent at a re-offered price of 99.885 per cent of par, according to a term sheet of the deal distributed yesterday.

The re-offered yield of 3.889 per cent represents a spread of 105 basis points over 10-year US Treasuries.

The offering, which comes under Singtel's $10 billion euro medium-term note programme, received interest worth US$2.85 billion, or about 5.7 times the amount of notes offered.

Net proceeds will be used for the ordinary course of business, the telco said.

Citigroup, DBS Bank and HSBC were the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the deal.

The notes are rated A1 by Moody's Investors Service and A+ by S&P Global Ratings.

Separately, Bloomberg reported Singtel is moving ahead with examining a possible bid for wireless operator Amaysim Australia, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It said the telco is working with Bank of America Corp to assess options for investing in Sydney-based Amaysim, citing the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is private. The appointment was made in the last two weeks, said one of the people.

As Amaysim leases the wireless network owned by the Singapore carrier's local subsidiary, a deal would give Singtel access to the operator's more than 1.1 million mobile subscribers.

Shares of Amaysim have slumped about 54 per cent this year, giving the company a market value of A$193 million (S$194.1 million).

Singtel has not decided how large a stake it would seek in Amaysim, Bloomberg said. Deliberations are at an early stage, with no certainty they will result in a bid, it added.

Amaysim was one of the first Australian operators to offer unlimited national talk and text mobile plans, according to its website. It bought a local Internet provider in 2016 to enter the broadband market and expanded into energy services last year, Bloomberg reported.