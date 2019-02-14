Singtel sees 14% drop in Q3 profit to $822.8m after hit from regional associates

SINGAPORE - Lower contributions from its associates and NBN migration revenue in Australia, as well as intense competition in India, and a margin erosion in traditional carriage services dragged Singtel's third-quarter results.

For the three months ended Dec 31, net profit fell 14.2 per cent to $822.8 million, from $959.2 million for the year-ago period.

Earnings per share stood at 5.04 cents, down from 5.88 cents in the preceding year.

Nonetheless, operating revenue rose 0.9 per cent to $4.63 billion, lifted by growth in ICT (information and communications technology), digital services and higher equipment sales.

On Nov 7, Singtel's directors approved an interim one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 6.8 Singapore cents per share, in respect of the current financial year ending March 31, 2019. The interim dividend was paid in January this year.

Looking ahead, Singtel expects operating revenue from its core business, comprising its group consumer and group enterprise businesses, to grow by a low single-digit, and Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to decline by a low single-digit.

Singtel shares closed flat at $3.03 a piece on Wednesday (Feb 13).