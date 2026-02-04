Singtel, KKR consortium acquires ST Telemedia Global Data Centres for $6.6 billion amid AI boom

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singtel will invest about $740 million and own a 25 per cent stake in ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

SINGAPORE – A consortium including Singtel and led by global investment firm KKR will acquire ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) in one of Asia’s largest digital infrastructure transactions.

KKR and Singtel will take full ownership of STT GDC by acquiring the 82 per cent held by Temasek subsidiary ST Telemedia for $6.6 billion in cash. KKR and Singtel already own about 14 per cent and 4 per cent of STT GDC, respectively.

The deal gives STT GDC an enterprise value of $13.8 billion, Singtel announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Feb 4.

Singtel will invest about $740 million in the transaction and hold a 25 per cent stake in the company after the deal is completed. KKR will own the remaining 75 per cent.

Mr Arthur Lang, Singtel’s chief financial officer, said: “This acquisition is a significant step towards scaling our new growth engine in digital infrastructure, as mapped out in our Singtel28 growth plan. STT GDC’s diverse geographical footprint increases our exposure to new markets and makes the Singtel Group a stronger data centre player with global reach.”

Singtel shares jumped 1.85 per cent, or nine cents, to $4.95 after trading began on Feb 4. Reports of an imminent deal had driven the counter up 5.9 per cent over the previous two days.

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is driving an unprecedented expansion in demand for data centres, which provide the massive computing power, storage and advanced cooling infrastructure needed to train and run large-scale AI models.

JLL Research expects the global data centre market to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent through 2027.

STT GDC was founded in 2014 by ST Telemedia and is based in Singapore, where it has six data centres.

In total, it operates more than 100 data centres across 12 major markets in the Asia-Pacific, Britain and Europe.

RHB analysts maintained a “buy” call on Singtel in a report released on Feb 2, after media reports of advanced talks to acquire STT GDC.

“We view the development positively to strengthen its regional data centre business, a key growth engine benefiting from strong global artificial intelligence tailwinds,” the analysts said.

They added that the deal is set to be the biggest leveraged data centre buyout deal since Blackstone’s A$24 billion (S$21.4 billion) acquisition of Australia’s AirTrunk in 2024.

“We are positive on this development as it would transform Singtel into a data centre powerhouse with a global footprint,” the analysts noted.

“The transaction resonates well with management’s focus on growing the regional data centre business under the digital infrastructure company pillar – a key growth engine.”

DBS analyst Sachin Mittal said in a November report that Singtel is keen to expand its data centre portfolio organically and inorganically. At that time, the STT GDC transaction was said to be under discussion.

“Singtel is also testing the technology to transform existing data centres into AI data centres with high power density and liquid cooling,” he said.

Singtel’s STT GDC acquisition adds to its existing data centre business, Nxera, which has three facilities in Singapore and one each in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Mr Lang said: “When added to our portfolio of data centre assets that includes Nxera, in which KKR is also a capital partner, it meaningfully changes the business complexion of the group while creating new opportunities for capital optimisation and growth.”

Mr Ravi Lambah, Temasek’s head of strategic initiatives, said: “We welcome the next chapter for STT GDC with KKR and Singtel, whose complementary strengths and shared vision are expected to accelerate STT GDC’s expansion and reinforce its leadership in digital infrastructure.

“This transition reflects Temasek’s commitment to backing businesses that create enduring value and contribute to resilient, future-ready infrastructure for an AI-driven world.”