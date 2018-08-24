Singtel, DBS lead Singapore stocks rally

Blue chips Singtel and DBS helped local shares power ahead yesterday to give traders an extra spring in their step after the break.

The upbeat mood lifted the Straits Times Index 50 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 3,249.89.

Gainers outnumbered losers 210 to 181 with about 1.47 billion shares worth $1.5 billion changing hands.

In general, the market is still "lacking fresh ideas", and investors are looking for more concrete signs of whether prices have bottomed out before participating, a broker noted.

Singtel was the most actively traded counter of the day, rising 6.5 per cent with 73.1 million shares changing hands. The counter reached an intra-day high of $3.31, before closing at $3.28.

This came after Singtel's two rivals in Australia - Vodafone Hutchison and TPG Telecom - said they are in talks over a potential merger. This could help Singtel, which may face less competition in Australia, where it generates over half of its revenue.

OCBC analyst Joseph Ng noted that the proposed merger's implications on the Singapore market are less clear-cut. "While some might surmise that TPG Telecom could be less focused on its entry into the Singapore market, it is also possible that the group (or the new combined entity) could swing more resources towards the local roll-out," he said.

"We encourage investors to be cautious, given that the details of the deal are not known, and the eventual outcome is still speculative at this juncture."

TPG Telecom is set to become Singapore's fourth mobile phone operator with its launch slated for the fourth quarter this year.

OCBC has issued a "buy" rating on the counter with a $4.08 fair value estimate, while Maybank Kim Eng is maintaining a "hold" call with a $3.46 target price.

For the first time this week, all three local banks registered gains. DBS advanced 2.2 per cent to $25.55, UOB rose 1.5 per cent to $27.30 and OCBC was up 0.3 per cent to $11.21.

Separately, a 3 per cent rebound in crude oil prices on Wednesday night lifted offshore and marine stocks, said CMC market analyst Margaret Yang.

Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Corp rose 1.8 per cent each, while Sembcorp Industries was up 4.7 per cent to $2.88.

Other actives included Noble, which gained 6.2 per cent to 15.4 cents on trade of 64.9 million shares, and Genting Singapore, up 2.8 per cent to $1.09.

Elsewhere, Asian markets closed mixed. Hong Kong stocks ended down after a four-day rally while Shanghai added 0.37 per cent and South Korea advanced 0.4 per cent.