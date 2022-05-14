SingPost's 2nd-half profit soars 188% to $48.1m on higher logistics revenue

Singapore Post yesterday posted a 188.1 per cent rise in net profit to $48.1 million for the second half-year ended March 31, from $16.7 million in the year-ago period.

The results translate to an earnings per share of 1.86 cents for the second half of 2022, against an EPS of 0.41 cent in the year-ago period.

This comes as the group recorded a 34 per cent growth in revenue, led by contributions from its logistics segment, that helped offset a decline in revenue from the post and parcel segment.

Revenue for the second half stood at $934.2 million compared with $696 million in the year-ago period.

The logistics segment saw revenue surge 90.3 per cent to $619 million, from $325 million in the year-ago period. The increase reflected contributions from Freight Management Holdings, which became a subsidiary of SingPost after the group increased its stake to 51 per cent last November.

The post and parcel segment, meanwhile, saw revenue drop by 15 per cent to $296.8 million, from $349 million in the same period the year before.

For the full year ended March 31, 2022, SingPost's net profit climbed 74.5 per cent to $83.1 million, translating to an EPS of $0.0309. Revenue rose 18.6 per cent to $1.7 billion.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 1.3 cents per share, bringing the annual dividend for the financial year to 1.8 cents per share. The record date and date payable will be announced at a later date.

Shares of SingPost closed one cent or 1.44 per cent up at 70.5 cents yesterday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 14, 2022, with the headline SingPost's 2nd-half profit soars 188% to $48.1m on higher logistics revenue.

