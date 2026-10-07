SingPost trials digital stamps to make mailing letters ‘as seamless as sending a message’

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Users simply have to write the unique code generated with each purchase on the top-right corner of the envelope.

SINGAPORE – Sending letters within Singapore will now be much more convenient for consumers, who can order digital stamps in a new public trial by Singapore Post.

Users can now buy a digital stamp on the SingPost app and mail letters or postcards without physical stamps or labels.

They simply have to write the unique code generated with each purchase on the top-right corner of the envelope.

They can then drop the letter into any posting box, post office or the “return mail” slot at residential letterbox nests.

These digital stamps – a first in Asia – will cover basic mail for domestic delivery within Singapore, including letters, postcards and printed paper items in a paper envelope.

The digital stamps are priced at the same rates as standard domestic postage: 62 cents each for standard regular mail, and 90 cents for standard large mail, with a minimum purchase of five stamps per denomination. They are valid for 24 months from the date of purchase.

However, during the trial period till April 6, a standard regular set of five stamps will be priced at $1, while a standard large set of five stamps will be priced at $1.50. This is valid for only one set each, per account.

Calling it a regional milestone in a postage system for everyday domestic mail, SingPost on Oct 8 said: “Buying a physical stamp traditionally meant visiting a post office, a SingPost vending machine or a self-service kiosk.

“Digital stamps allow postage to be purchased anywhere, at any time, through the SingPost mobile app and used immediately.”

This new initiative is part of SingPost’s ongoing modernisation of its postal and logistics services.

It complements SingPost@MyBlock, where residents can use the “return mail” slot in existing letterbox nests, where available, to post letters and small parcels. The roll-out of this service was completed in September in over 20,000 buildings.

SingPost head of customer experience Gan Heng said: “When we looked at the mailing experience, the friction point was always the same – you have written your card, addressed your envelope, and then realised you have no stamp.

“Digital stamps remove that barrier entirely.”

He added: “Coupled with SingPost@MyBlock, we are making posting a letter as seamless as sending a message.”

During the trial till April 6, 2027, users can share feedback on the service through a survey on the mobile app.

“We want to... get the experience right before we build further,” Gan said.

This initial phase also enables SingPost to refine user experience, optimise optical character recognition scanning accuracy, and fine-tune operational workflows under real-world posting volumes, SingPost said.

On the app, the digital stamps retain the traditional philatelic aesthetics. They have a 61st National Day design for standard regular mail and a World Post Day otter design for standard large mail.

“The designs will evolve with the seasons and with Singapore’s occasions. We are just getting started,” Gan said.

SingPost added that every 15th purchase unlocks a special design. This currently features the Fullerton Building, home of Singapore’s first General Post Office as the surprise stamp design.

SingPost is hosting a free public roadshow at SingPost Centre at Paya Lebar from Oct 8 to 11 to showcase the digital stamps and latest developments in the postal service.