SingPost Q3 net profit down 39% in absence of exceptional gains

The absence of the exceptional gains recorded last year was instrumental in Singapore Post delivering a lower third-quarter net profit.

Earnings came in at $30.5 million, down 39.3 per cent from the $50.2 million recorded a year earlier, it announced yesterday.

The firm noted that it had registered significant exceptional gains last year.

The absence of losses from its United States subsidiaries, compared with the corresponding period a year ago, was offset by reduced profit in the post and parcel business segment due to lower domestic letter volumes.

Excluding the impact of exceptional items, underlying net profit was down 5.1 per cent on the year to $31.2 million for the three months to Dec 31.

Earnings per share was 1.19 cents, down 42 per cent from 2.06 cents last year.

Revenue inched down 2 per cent to $355.9 million, largely due to an accelerated decline in domestic letter volumes and a weak performance in the freight forwarding business.

This was despite the highest quarterly revenue of $148 million ever achieved by the international post and parcel business, which was insufficient to offset the declines, SingPost said.

An interim dividend of 0.5 cent per ordinary share was declared for the quarter, the same as a year ago.

It will be paid on Feb 28, after books closure on Feb 20.

SingPost chief executive Paul Coutts said: "Even though e-commerce related deliveries have shown strong growth, we are seeing these benefits being eroded by the decline in letter mail volumes.

"As part of our response to the decline of domestic letter mail volumes, we will continue with our 'Future of Post' strategy to reposition ourselves and transform Singapore's postal landscape.

"We expect to commence trials of our new technology in the coming months."

