SingPost Q2 profit down 12.9% to $25.1m

An exceptional fair value loss eroded results for Singapore Post (SingPost) in its second quarter.

Net profit sank 12.9 per cent to $25.1 million from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing yesterday morning.

The group recorded an exceptional fair value loss on warrants from an associated company of $2.9 million, compared with an exceptional gain of $900,000 last year.

Excluding this, underlying net profit for the quarter would have risen marginally, by 0.4 per cent to $28.1 million.

SingPost's overall operating profit jumped by 33.5 per cent to nearly $40 million, but this was largely offset by a $3.6 million loss in share of results of associated companies and joint ventures in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $4.9 million last year. This was due to its Chinese associate 4PX Express incurring higher expenses as it invested in warehousing and infrastructure.

For the three months ended Sept 30, revenue rose 2.2 per cent to $368.7 million from the previous year.

Revenue for post and parcel, the largest contributor to turnover, rose 1.6 per cent due to higher international mail revenue from cross-border e-commerce deliveries, offsetting the impact of lower domestic letter mail volumes.

Profit on operating activities for that segment rose 5.1 per cent, due to higher margins from domestic last-mile e-commerce-related deliveries in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the logistics business reversed a loss in the previous year to post an operating profit on flat revenue, as Quantium Solutions reviewed unfavourable customer contracts to improve profitability.

However, SingPost's e-commerce segment saw operating losses widen to $11.2 million in the quarter, largely due to its US businesses where pricing pressures led to certain customer contracts being renewed at lower rates.

Operating profit for property rose 54.1 per cent due to rental income from SingPost Centre. Operating expenses declined 0.4 per cent as a result of successful cost management initiatives, said SingPost.

Earnings per share shrank to 0.95 cent from 1.11 cents in the year-ago period. Dividend per share was unchanged at 0.5 cent.

For the first half-year, net profit fell 27.2 per cent to $43.9 million from the preceding year. For the six months ended Sept 30, revenue increased 2.8 per cent to $741.3 million from the preceding year.

Earnings per share for the half-year fell to 1.61 cents from 2.32 cents in the preceding year.