SingPost names Vincent Phang new CEO for postal services and Singapore chief

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post (SingPost) announced on Friday (Dec 14) that Vincent Phang will be the new CEO of postal services as well as its Singapore head, with effect from April 1, 2019.

He will be replacing retiring Woo Keng Leong, who will serve as postal advisor to the SingPost group with effect from April 1, 2019, to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr Phang, 45, is the current CEO of ST Logistics and Toll Group's executive vice president of global logistics, which is a post he has held since 2013.

Under his watch at Toll Group, the company has pushed forward with technology, with futuristic solutions such as automated goods movement and tracking on the floor in place at its relatively new logistics hub Toll City in Tuas. The five-storey, 100,000 sq m warehouse facility costs S$228 million and opened officially at the end of July this year.

Before his roles in ST Logistics and Toll Group, he was the director of manufacturing and supply chain, Asia Pacific, at BlackBerry for almost two years.

Prior to that, he was the senior vice president, corporate development and general manager for aviation at ST Logistics from July 2007 to July 2011.