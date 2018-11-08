SingPost adds Park N Parcel network to its last-mile platform

SingPost has formed a strategic partnership that involves Park N Parcel's collection points being included in the mail delivery firm's last-mile platform LaMP unveiled on Monday.

Park N Parcel's network of more than 1,600 parkers - registered individuals and retail stores that collect parcels on behalf of customers - will join the LaMP set-up.

SingPost said in a statement: "The technology-agnostic platform is able to mesh partner providers like Park N Parcel with SingPost assets, including POPStations, parcel lockers and brick-and-mortar collection points into a unified network, providing unparalleled control and flexibility for deliveries."

SingPost is also in advanced talks with several retail and logistics partners in the region to join LaMP.

This includes discussions with an Indonesian last-mile operator with 1,500 collection points across 58 cities. These talks could deliver results by the end of the month.

Mr Alex Tan, SingPost's group chief digital and technology officer, said yesterday: "This (Park N Parcel) collaboration will be the first of many as we reach out across the region, and represents an important step in elevating industry standards as well as enhancing customer experience in the last-mile logistics landscape."

1,600

Number of parkers, or registered individuals and retail stores that collect parcels on behalf of customers, who will join SingPost's last-mile platform LaMP.

Park N Parcel co-founder and chief marketing officer Erik Cheong said: "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with local industry leaders such as SingPost.

"We seek to provide both buyers and sellers with peace of mind while keeping costs affordable, so that the delivery process will become an afterthought in the online shopping experience."