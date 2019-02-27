Singapore's fastest-growing companies: The top 10

1. BR Metals

The company recycles precious metals. It aims to provide a viable alternative to deep-earth mining, which causes serious environmental damage. It also wants to set a new standard in Asia's precious metal recycling industry. Compound annual growth rate: 252.6%

2. Nuffield Dental Holdings

The dentistry business provides a range of services, from implants to braces, and dentures to wisdom tooth surgery. Compound annual growth rate: 186.8%

3. V-Key

The firm specialises in digital security for mobile applications. Its patented technology, called V-OS, is certified and in use by government agencies, payment gateways and major banks. Compound annual growth rate: 150.8%

4. Aureus Group Aureus

Academy is a music school in Singapore that specialises in one-to-one lessons for piano, violin, guitar and other instruments, as well as vocals. It was founded in 2013 and now has more than 4,000 students, 150 employees and 10 centres islandwide. Compound annual growth rate: 144.9%

5. Grain

The food and beverage company delivers healthy meal boxes to customers. It also offers catering services for large events such as seminars, workshops or parties. Compound annual growth rate: 129.9%

6. Triple

The lifestyle retailer distributes products across bricks-and-mortar stores as well as through e-commerce platforms. It also holds exclusive distribution rights for brands such as Under Armour, Odlo, Newline, C3Fit and Every Second Counts across South-east Asia. Compound annual growth rate: 128.6%

7. OneCare Holdings

The medical group has around 20 family physicians providing primary care consultations. It offers a range of services, including medical imaging, corporate health schemes and preventive medicine and health screenings. Compound annual growth rate: 113.3%

8. Catapult Ventures

The firm operates consumer finance platforms such as MoneySmart.sg, which helps consumers maximise financial decisions by assisting in the comparison of loans, insurance and credit cards. Compound annual growth rate: 102.5%

9. KC Group

The company runs hairstylist and skincare businesses. One of these is kcuts, which provides Korean-style haircuts in 10 minutes. It has around 40 outlets in Singapore. Compound annual growth rate: 97.5%

10. A Yong

A Yong is a one-stop shop in the fresh produce industry, providing a wide range of fresh and processed fruit and vegetables customised to client requirements. The processing service includes peeling, cutting, coring, de-seeding, slicing, and packaging by weight, size and mix requirements. Compound annual growth rate: 97%