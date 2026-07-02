Singapore's BDx says open to IPO as AI boom fuels Asia expansion

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BDx chief executive Mayank Srivastava says the data-centre industry is in a golden age.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s BDx Data Centers said an initial public offering (IPO) is among its options as it seeks capital to expand across Asia and make the most of surging AI demand.

“All options are on the table,” chief executive Mayank Srivastava said in an interview when asked whether BDx would consider a listing. “The only thing that guides us is the capital required for growth.”

He said there was no timeline for a potential IPO and that he had not ruled out any possible listing venues.

The industry boom has led AirTrunk to consider a Singapore IPO of a data-centre real estate investment trust (REIT). PLDT also plans to list its VITRO data centre unit as a REIT in the Philippines.

Founded in 2019, BDx builds and runs data centres for cloud companies and other large businesses across Asia.

It is backed by I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investor founded in 2012 with US$60 billion (S$77.7 billion) in assets under management.

Srivastava said the industry was in a golden age, with demand expanding beyond large cloud providers to “neoclouds” or newer companies that rent out artificial-intelligence computing power to businesses.

BDx is focusing more on building new sites than acquisitions because takeover prices have become expensive, he said.

It is looking at expansion opportunities across Asia-Pacific, broadly within a five-hour flight radius of Singapore, with power supply, market growth and talent among its main considerations.

Indonesia is a key market. Srivastava said BDx had secured 1.2 gigawatts of grid power across two sites there and had started work on one site for a large customer.

Asked about media reports that I Squared was exploring a sale of its holding in BDx, Srivastava declined to comment. REUTERS