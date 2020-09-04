Singapore's August factory output stays on growth path

Manufacturing in Singapore continued to grow last month, with the electronics sector stealing the show by returning to expansionary mode after contracting for six straight months. Last month's reading of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released yesterday came in at 50.1 points, keeping an expansionary stance, although growth was down 0.1 point from July, when it rose by 1.2 points.

A PMI reading over 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction.

The electronics sector's PMI rose by 1.4 points to 50.6, the highest level since September 2018. Analysts noted this indicates a silver lining for the sector, as demand for semiconductors for data centres and cloud services demonstrated resilience amid the pandemic.