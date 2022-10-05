Singapore stocks up with Wall Street, regional markets rally

Asian equities, including Singapore's, were cued by Wall Street's overnight relief rally, and ended higher on Tuesday.

Factory data from the United States showed the world's top economy had underperformed, and this made investors hopeful that the hawkish Federal Reserve might ease its interest rate hikes.

Malaysian share prices closed higher, with the KL Composite Index up 11.74 points to 1,409.36.

Australian shares jumped nearly 4 per cent to record their best session since mid-June 2020, after the country's central bank surprised markets with a smaller-than-expected quarter-point rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 3.8 per cent to end at 6,699.3, with all sectors finishing positive.

While a handful of markets closed over 2 per cent higher, Singapore's blue-chip benchmark, Straits Times Index (STI), managed to rise only 1.02 per cent to 3,138.9 points, as some of the excitement had fizzled out by the time the closing bell rang.

Singtel shares rose 0.4 per cent, closing at $2.61, a day after it said its Australian subsidiary Optus had the personal identification data of some 2.1 million of its 9.8 million customers leaked in a cyber attack in late September, which Bloomberg reported might cost the telco as much as US$560 million.

Sats shares remained sluggish despite its counterpart and key customer in the aviation sector Singapore Airlines (SIA) having said it would raise frequencies to East Asia. The inflight caterer and ground handler's acquisition it proposed last week of Worldwide Flight Services led the counter to fall off the cliff. Its shares were flat at $2.99, against SIA's 1 per cent rise to $5.11 at market close.

Sats and Thai Beverage were the only counters among the 30 STI stocks that did not finish higher.

Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 277 to 88, on a turnover of 919.8 million securities worth a total of $966.48 million.