Singapore stocks tumble as global headwinds dent sentiment

 • STI down 1.55%, in line with key Asia equity gauges except Japan • Fears over China slowdown, rising rates weigh on investors  • On the local bourse, losers outpace gainers 348 to 154

Singapore shares had little to no chance for an upside yesterday as worries ratcheted up over a slowing China, the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation shock and rising rates, as well as talk of a potential recession in Europe.

The Straits Times Index tumbled 1.55 per cent to 3,291.89. Week on week, the bourse shed nearly 2 per cent, having recorded losses every day since Wednesday on a shortened trading week.

Major Asian equity gauges, except for Japan which finished 0.7 per cent higher on its return from a three-day holiday, posted steep losses.

This followed an overnight sell-off on Wall Street as investors fretted over the aggressive United States rate hike, which was an about-turn from the post-Federal Open Market Committee relief rally the day before.

"The market narrative is fickle, and traders are now suddenly thinking that the Fed might not be taking the inflation shock seriously enough, implying a possible last-minute change of mind to go for a 75 basis point hike in the upcoming meetings. Whatever the case, the direction of interest rates is up, and with US Treasury yields breaking past 3 per cent, the information technology wreck resumed," remarked Ms Kelly Chia, Julius Baer's equity research analyst for Asia.

Latest data indicating a slowdown in China as it doubles down on its zero-Covid-19 stance, and the Bank of England's downbeat assessment of the United Kingdom's economic outlook also fuelled worries over the health of the global economy.

Ms Chia added that markets in Asia have largely been coupled with the Western markets, "barring a few hiding spots". Asean, as a region, has been recording inflows, contrary to the rest of Asia, and is trading at a premium to its five-year average price earnings multiples.

Turnover on the local bourse stood at 1.6 billion securities worth $1.53 billion. Losers outpaced gainers 348 to 154.

Losses in the key index were led by banking trio DBS, OCBC Bank and UOB, as well as Jardine Matheson Holdings.

May 07, 2022

