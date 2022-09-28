Singapore stocks track Wall St to extend losing streak; STI falls 0.5%

Singapore shares fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday as the market tracked overnight Wall Street losses.

The Straits Times Index shed 0.5 per cent to 3,165.50. Decliners beat advancers 280 to 217, with some 1.32 billion securities worth $1.45 billion changing hands.

Saxo market strategist Charu Chanana noted that the sell-off in United States equities will likely continue, as bond yields continue to rise and the US dollar strengthens. Overnight, the broad-based S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 1 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. "Although we could see quant traders likely to swoop and trigger a rally, we emphasise that headwinds still remain in place," Ms Chanana said. "As bond yields and the USD are still charging, financial conditions and valuation remain pressured by the Fed's pledge to tighten liquidity, and we are still likely to see more earnings downgrades." She expected any potential rally to be "very short-lived".

Across the region, markets put up a mixed performance. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.03 per cent, South Korea's Kospi composite index climbed 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5 per cent. On the other hand, the Kuala Lumpur composite index and the Jakarta composite index shed 0.2 per cent.

Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday after a steep sell-off in the previous session, as a commodity rally-led strength in resources stocks outweighed weak sentiment due to global recession worries.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4 per cent higher. The benchmark fell 1.6 per cent on Monday.

The top gainer on the STI was Genting Singapore, which gained 1.3 per cent to close at 79 cents. At the bottom of the table was Keppel DC Reit, which fell 2.8 per cent to close at $1.74.

UOB fell 1 per cent to close at $26.57; OCBC Bank slipped 0.6 per cent to $11.87 and DBS Bank shed 0.5 per cent to $33.02.