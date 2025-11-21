Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 477 to 161, after 1.5 billion securities worth $1.8 billion changed hands.

SINGAPORE - Local stocks ended lower on Nov 21, tracking declines in the region.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1 per cent, or 42.73 points, at 4,469.14, although the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index rose 0.6 per cent, or 8.56 points, to 1,455.49.

Key indexes in the region ended lower.

The Nikkei 225 fell 2.4 per cent, the Kospi Composite Index lost 3.8 per cent, the Hang Seng Index was down 2.4 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI ended 0.2 per cent lower.

Asia woke up to another blood-red tech board as the artificial intelligence (AI) valuation bubble wheezed under the weight of its own hype, said Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

He added that the “true centre of gravity” for the sell-off was in the Japanese sovereign bond market, which is showing signs of destabilisation given its high debt load.

“High-multiple AI names aren’t collapsing because of revised cash-flow models; they’re collapsing because liquidity premia are shifting,” he said.

“Asia’s tech rout is only the tip of the iceberg. Beneath it lies the destabilisation of the world’s quietest and most consequential bond market,” he added.

On the STI, Sembcorp Industries was the biggest loser, falling 3.6 per cent, or 23 cents , to $6.08.

Hongkong Land was the top gainer, rising 0.5 per cent, or three US cents , to US$6.33.